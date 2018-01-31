Disha Patani to recreate Madhuri Dixit magic with this song in Baaghi 2—Deets inside

New Delhi: As Priyanka Jha in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, Disha Patani ruled many hearts. The gorgeous Bollywood actress is rumoured to be dating B-Town heartthrob Tiger Shroff.

Disha and Tiger will soon share screen space in Baaghi 2 a sequel to 2016 super hit, Baaghi.

India.com reports that Disha will be seen dancing to the modified version of Madhuri Dixit's cult song, Ek Do Teen from the film Tezaab (1988). The song is still an iconic dancing number and it will be interesting to see how Disha performs in the song.

The report further suggests that famous Punjabi tracks Mundian Ton Bach Ke Rahin by Panjabi MC and Soniye Dil Nahi Lagda Tere Bina from music album Dil Nai Lagda will also be a part of the film.

Baaghi 2 helmed by Ahmed Khan will mark Tiger’s first film with his rumoured girlfriend Disha.

Talking about his role in the film during an event, Tiger, who has gained 5 kilos especially for the character, said, “It's really a challenging film for me. So far, I have put on 5 kg for the film. People have lots of expectation with this film since the first part of 'Baaghi' was a hit. People are expecting this one to be bigger and better. We all have been working very hard for the film.”

The movie which was initially slated to release on April 27 will hit the theatres on March 30, 2018.