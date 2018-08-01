Don't think anybody besides me best suited for 'Mogul', says Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar may no longer be a part of "Mogul", but the actor says he does not see anyone else but him play Gulshan Kumar in the biopic.

Aamir Khan is producing the biopic with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Akshay was finalised last year to play Kumar and his look for the film was also unveiled.

He, however, backed out of the film due to differences over script.

When asked who would best suit the role after his exit, Akshay told reporters, "I don't think anybody besides me."

The actor was speaking at the IMAX trailer launch of his upcoming film "Gold". The Reema Kagti-directed sports drama will also be releasing on IMAX.

Akshay, 50, said he is open to doing a "good series" if offered.

He also said that he does not relate to the fear that the streaming giants are going to kill the theatrical experience.

"The worry isn't only about that. It is more about anything else also coming up. You never know what's going to come out so you to have keep yourself updated and that's the way you take care of it," he added.

"Gold" is scheduled to release on August 15.