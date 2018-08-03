हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Irrfan Khan

Dulquer Salmaan had a fanboy moment working with Irrfan Khan in 'Karwaan'

Irrfan meanwhile is undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour in London. 

Dulquer Salmaan had a fanboy moment working with Irrfan Khan in &#039;Karwaan&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: South superstar Dulquer Salmaan has made his maiden Bollywood move in 'Karwaan', a slice-of-life venture. The film stars talented actor Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer in lead roles. The film is helmed by Akarsh Khurana, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta respectively.

In an interview with Indian Express, Dulquer opened up on working with Irrfan and enjoying his fanboy moment. He said, “Irrfan and Mithila were already on board when I was approached for the film. I quite instinctively liked the idea. I knew quite soon that I want to do it. I liked the fact that Irrfan sir was already a part of the film and I will be in a film that a lot of people will watch. I didn’t want to have a debut just by myself where I am the lead actor and the story revolves around me. I think the fact that Irrfan sir is in the movie will give me a chance to be seen.”

“I was completely awestruck by him and am a huge fanboy. He is super spontaneous. I cannot imagine someone else playing the character of Shaukat in Karwaan. It’s not like anything that he has done before and the fact that he chose to play the character even when the story does not revolve around his character, is really inspiring for all of us. While choosing the character, one should look at the film as a hero and that is what I think he believes in,” he added.

The brimming camaraderie between Irrfan and Dulquer is unmatched. Their journey together makes for an interesting watch, especially because of Irrfan's classic act and funny one-liners.

The film is directed by Akarsh Khurana. It has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Priti Rathi Gupta. It is set to hit the screens on August 3, 2018. 'Karwaan' happens to be a slice-of-life entertainer which promises some power-packed performances by the lead actors.

Irrfan meanwhile is undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine Tumour in London. The actor had recently written a letter on battling deadly cancer and how his perspective in life has changed.

His heartwarming note to Timesofindia went viral and several celebrities and fans wished him a speedy recovery. He opened up on how his life changed overnight after the disease was detected.

Irrfan had first announced about his illness on Twitter which sent a shock wave down his fans and even celebrities.

He was earlier set to start work on Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster drama opposite Deepika Padukone.

Here's wishing Irrfan and jet speed recovery!

 

Irrfan KhanDulquer SalmaanMithila Palkarkarwaan filmBollywoodfanboy momentNeuroendocrine tumourIrrfan Khan cancer

