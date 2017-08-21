close
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 18:41
Easier to express story on web than on big screen: Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to star in Netflix's upcoming original series 'Sacred Games,' feels that it is easier to present a story on a web platform.

While present at the launch of the web series, when asked about all the censorship game, Saif noted, "The fact that there is lack of censorship and we will be able to tell our stories in truth is very exciting. I don't like the idea of too many constraints. So this book is so layered and to be able to present that without having going to 500 institutions and seek permission to express yourself freely is good."

The actor also quashed all the reports of being part of Kabir Khan's web series titled 'The Forgotten Army' and noted, "Right now the only streaming service I am working with is Netflix."

On being asked that he is one of the few A-listers who are venturing into the digital space, he shared, "It is not like a strategic move to be better or faster than anybody else, the way I see is that it is exciting to be a part of the creative world."

On the professional front, Saif is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Kaalakaandi', wherein he will be seen playing an eccentric character.

The movie is a story of six characters from different worlds, urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly, a raucous tale about life, death, karma, that barrels through one monsoon night. 

Saif Ali KhanSacred GamesThe Forgotten ArmyBollywoodNetflixKabir KhanKaalakaandi

