Eid release is owned by Salman Khan: Karan Johar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar, whose forthcoming film "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" will hit the screens on Holi, says that he doesn't want to release any of his films on Eid as the festive time is for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's movies.

Asked if he also wants to release his film on Eid, Karan told reporters during the launch of the trailer of "Badrinath Ki Dulhania": "No. Eid release is owned by Salman Khan. Of course, if Salman Khan and I work together on a Dharma Productions' film, then yes we will do an Eid release, otherwise no."

"We are here not just to release a movie, but it should be in a manner to optimise the number. So, as a producer and studio (that we are partnered with) we have to keep certain things in mind," the filmmaker added.

Karan said that there are certain factors like whose film is releasing before, which one is releasing after theirs and Hollywood film release that need to be considered before blocking a date for a film's release.

The trailer launch on Thursday started with a stage performance by the film's lead actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Varun, who plays a middle-class man from a small town, said: "Alia will make a great bahu (daughter-in-law)."

"In this film, I have reinvented myself. And our director Shashank (Khaitan) helped me a lot on that. He told me not to think too much about who I am and where I am coming from. I feel like this is my debut film," added filmmaker David Dhawan's son, who made his acting debut in 2012 with Karan's "Student of the Year".

The Shashank Khaitan directorial, produced by Dharma Productions and distributed by Fox Star Studios, is set for a March 10 release.