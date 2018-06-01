हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Eid special! Shah Rukh Khan's new 'Zero' teaser to star Salman Khan?

Earlier, SRK was seen in a cameo role in Salman's 'Tubelight'. 

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero'. Now, the latest buzz around the film is that the makers are planning to unveil a new teaser of the film on Eid this month.

And that's not it. There is a strong rumour doing the rounds that superstar Salman Khan's cameo will be seen in the new teaser of 'Zero'. According to dnaindia.com, after releasing the first promo of the film on January 1 this year, the makers are keen on unveiling a fresh one on Eid this month and it will have a sneak peak of Sallu Bhai's cameo too.

However, nothing has been officially spoken about by the makers as of yet.

Earlier, SRK was seen in a cameo role in Salman's 'Tubelight'. And now looks like it's Sallu Bhai's turn to do the same. The fans are surely going to love this camaraderie between Shah Rukh and Salman.

'Zero' features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The trio of SRK-Anushka and Katrina was first seen together in Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'. It will be interesting to see King Khan play a dwarf first time on the big screens.

So, are you excited to watch SRK and Salman together?

