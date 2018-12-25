EK Ladki Ko... apt film to team up with my father: Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor, who will be sharing the screen space for the first time with her actor father Anil Kapoor in "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga", said though they have been offered a lot of films in the past, this one was apt for them to collaborate.

"I was very sceptical to do a film with my father. We have been approached for films several times. I said yes to Shelly Chopra (director) as I loved the story and I felt this is the film that dad and I should do together. I was enthusiastic about the film. I trusted the director, she was clear about the film," Sonam told reporters at a promotional event of the film on Monday.

Sonam said she did not want to do a film with her father for the sake of it.

"I never found authenticity or idealism in any of the other films. I felt nobody besides me and my father (were apt) to do 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. We are glad to know that we were the first choice of the director," she added.

As per media reports, the film is about the father's (Anil Kapoor) new love interest and it also touches upon homosexuality.

Without divulging details about the plot of the film, Sonam said, "It is a love story, it is a story of a bond between a parent and child. In India, we go through a situation where we have to explain to our parents for our partners.

"Like, when I told my father, this is the guy (Anand Ahuja) I want to marry and it is there in our society and culture that we want validation of our parents and their support. Their acceptance and support is important."

The film produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani in association with Fox Star Studios will release on February 1.