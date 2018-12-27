Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga trailer: Sonam Kapoor's secret love story will leave you intrigued-Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of upcoming Bollywood flick 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' starring the famous father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor has been unveiled. The star cast of the film took to social media to share the trailer of the film.

The trailer opens with a flamboyant Rajkummar Rao narrating his love story to an audience in the form of a play. The scene shifts to Sonam Kapoor, a girl next door, who had dreamt of getting married since her childhood, finds herself in a pickle when she reaches the marriageable age. Anil Kapoor, who plays Sonam's father in the film as well, toils hard to find the perfect groom for his daughter. Although Anil's character in the film is not caste or religion conscious, he is completely oblivious to the same-sex love.

Sonam, who struggles to live with her 'secret' finds a confidante in Rajkummar Rao, who is madly in love with her, discloses it to him.

The trailer also has some adorable moments featuring Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor. Juhi would be seen making her comeback with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Watch the video here:

By the looks of the trailer, the film seems to be refreshing and coming of age. Bollywood is finally learning to treat homosexuality without over-hyping it and cracking unfunny jokes about it. Sonam has also become the first mainstream actress to take up a role like this and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is here to break some stereotypes and how!

The film has been written by Gazal Dhaliwal.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Fox Star Studios, the film will hit the screens on February 1, 2019. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will mark the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar, the sister of Vidhu Vinod Chopra. This is also father-daughter duo Anil and Sonam’s first film together.

