Ekta Kapoor plans personal screening for film after eight years

Mumbai: Producer Ekta Kapoor says it has been eight years since she kept a personal screening for her films. She is making an exception for "Veere Di Wedding", which she feels will be remembered for being a film that tells the audience to "just be".

Ekta on Wednesday tweeted: "For the first time in eight years keeping a personal screening of my film! I never do! The last time I kept a screening was for 'The Dirty Picture'."

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, "Veere Di Wedding" is slated to release in June 1. Rhea Kapoor is also producing the movie, which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Sharing some pre-release sentiments, Ekta added: "Okay the time has come to say this! 'Veere Di Wedding' is about to release and it's important to say this before the release! Outcomes define our memories. Film does well, we remember it fondly. Does not, we conveniently erase the memory or call it a mistake.

"Sometimes the journey, intent, joy (and) attempt have to take over. Even though financially the film has a more than safe pre-sale thanks to our super partners ZEE, the outcome cannot always define the experience. I am super proud of 'Veere Di Wedding'.

"Years later... a generation will remember a film came that told us with an absolute irreverence that its ok to be! Be divorced, unmarried, overweight, undersexed (and) oversexed! Just Be."