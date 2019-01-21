हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Why Cheat India

Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Why Cheat India' struggles to maintain pace at Box Office

It has been written and directed by Soumik Sen.

Emraan Hashmi starrer &#039;Why Cheat India&#039; struggles to maintain pace at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Popular actor Emraan Hashmi's latest outing 'Why Cheat India' has failed to meet the high expectations of audiences. The film which released last week has got a lukewarm response from the viewers and critics alike. It has been written and directed by Soumik Sen.

Noted film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote: “#WhyCheatIndia cuts a sorry picture... Witnessed [minimal] growth after a lacklustre start, but not enough to salvage the situation... Fri 1.71 cr, Sat 2.45 cr, Sun 2.64 cr. Total: ₹ 6.80 cr. India biz.”

The movie stars Emraan Hashmi and Shreya Dhanvanthary in lead roles. It was earlier titled 'Cheat India' but also the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) objected to it, the movie title was changed to 'Why Cheat India'.

The story of the film revolves around the basic plot of how the education system works and why there isn't any shortcut to success.

The music has been composed by Rochak Kohli, Guru Randhawa, Krsna Solo, Kunaal-Rangon, Agnee and Soumik Sen while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir, Kumaar, Kunaal Verma, Guru Randhawa and Juhi Saklani.

Tags:
Why Cheat Indiawhy cheat india collectionsEmraan Hashmishreya dhanvanthary
Next
Story

Soni movie review: Dark horse of 2019

Must Watch

News50: No alternative to PM Narendra Modi, says Prakash Javadekar