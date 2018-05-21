Emraan Hashmi to star in 'Jannat' director's next

Mumbai: Director Kunal Deshmukh and actor Emraan Hashmi are reteaming for a film on account of the 10-year anniversary of their successful "Jannat" franchise.

The details of the plot have been kept under wraps for the moment, according to a press release.

The film will be produced by "Son of Sardaar" helmer NR Pachisia and Hashmi. The forthcoming project will be written by National Award-winning writer Shridhar Raghavan.

Hashmi and Deshmukh last worked together in "Raja Natwarlal", which released in 2014.

"Jannat" was released in 2008, while its sequel arrived in 2012.

The actor was last seen alongside Ajay Devgn in "Baadshaho", directed by Milan Luthria.