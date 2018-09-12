हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi wraps up shooting of 'Cheat India'

'Cheat India' is the second flick from Hashmi's production house. 

Emraan Hashmi wraps up shooting of &#039;Cheat India&#039;
File image

New Delhi: Actor Emraan Hashmi has wrapped up the shoot of the much-anticipated upcoming film 'Cheat India'. The film has been directed by Soumik Sen and also stars  Shreya Dhanwanthary as the female lead.

Emran took to Twitter to announce the shooting wrap up of the film, writing, "Big thanks to the team!! Wouldn't be possible without you guys.The shoot ends but the journey continues.. #cheatindia."

In another post, he wrote, "Good fun teaming up with these guys. Shoot #cheatindia ends it's 37 day shoot schedule . @EmraanHFilms @EllipsisEntt @TSeries. Film releases 25th Jan 2019."

'Cheat India' is the second flick from Hashmi's production house. It is to be noted that the film had landed in a controversy earlier after filmmaker-actor duo Dinesh Gautam and Imran Zahid claimed its storyline was copied from their movie titled 'Marksheet'.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.

Earlier, while announcing the project, Emraan said that the film will take a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system "which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts". "I am excited to be essaying a character which I believe will be a landmark one my filmography," he had said.

