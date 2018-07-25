हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India goes on floors in Lucknow

Directed by Soumik Sen, 'Cheat India' is scheduled for release on the Republic Day next year.

Emraan Hashmi&#039;s Cheat India goes on floors in Lucknow
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi, who was last seen in 'Baadshaho' also starring Ajay Devgn, is also set to appear in 'Cheat India'. The film will also mark his foray into production. Directed by Soumik Sen, the film went on floors in Lucknow on Wednesday. 

Emraan's production banner, Emraan Hashmi Films will be backing the project along with T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. The film will focus on the Indian education system affected by crime and corruption.

Noted film critic shared the news on Twitter, writing, "#CheatIndia begins filming in Lucknow today [25 July 2018]... Stars Emraan Hashmi... Directed by Soumik Sen... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Emraan Hashmi... 25 Jan 2019 release... #RepublicDayWeekend... Official announcement."

Talking about his film, Emraan had told news agency PTI, "The script and title of 'Cheat India' are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography. I am also looking forward to working with some formidable partners - Soumik, an amazing storyteller, Ellipsis, the new kids with a pulse on clutter-breaking content and marketing, and T-Series, with whom I share an old association on music and films."

Bhushan Kumar, of T-Series, said the film serves the 'new-age appetite for compelling content rooted in realism.' 'Cheat India' is slated to be released on February 2019.

