Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India' poster unveiled

Emraan Hashmi&#039;s &#039;Cheat India&#039; poster unveiled
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: After making a splash on the silver screen with Ajay Devgn starrer Baadshaho in 2017, Emraan Hashmi is back with a film titled 'Cheat India'. The actor, who has delivered super-hits in the past, took to Twitter Monday to unveil the poster of his next.

Written and directed by Soumik Sen, Cheat India is reportedly based on corruption in the education system.

Emraan Hashmi sports specs and the poster reveals his look in the film. Passport-size pics of young boys and girls and admit card copies are super-imposed on the poster.

Take a look at the poster here:

"The script and title of 'Cheat India' are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I've read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography," Emraan said in a statement.

Cheat India had reportedly run into trouble after filmmaker-actor duo Dinesh Gautam and Imran Zahid had claimed the storyline of the film was copied from their film titled Marksheet. 

The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films, Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg's Ellipsis Entertainment and
Emraan Hashmi Films Production.

The film which also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

(With IANS inputs)

