Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India shifts its release date to avert clash with Thackeray?

New Delhi: Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film 'Cheat India' exposes the underbelly of our education system and how much corruption and greed has taken over. The trailer of the film showed Emraan playing the role of a henchman, who strikes deals between the rich students and the needy, brainy ones, to fraudulently appear for others' at examinations.

Needless to say, the trailer generated great buzz and Emraan received great appreciation for his acting.

As per latest reports, the makers have decided to release the film, a week ahead of its scheduled date. 'Cheat India', which was initially scheduled to release on January 25, will instead release on January 18, 2019. Perhaps, the decision has been taken to avert a clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray'.

Earlier, there were reports of Shiv Sena’s film wing members asking other filmmakers of not releasing their films with 'Thackeray'.

The film is helmed by 'Gulaab Gang' director Soumik Sen and will also mark the debut of Shreya Dhanwanthary and features over 40 theatre actors, who were cast by the makers after extensive auditioning.

The shooting of the film was wrapped up in September this year. Earlier, while announcing the project, the 39-year-old had said that the film will take a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system 'which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts'. He had further said that he was excited to be essaying a character which he believes will be a landmark one in his filmography.

This is the second flick from Hashmi’s production house- Emraan Hashmi Films.