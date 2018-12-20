हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India trailer to be attached to Shah Rukh Khan's Zero

Red Chillies Entertainment has agreed to attach the trailer of Emraan's 'Cheat India' with 'Zero' that release on December 21.

Emraan Hashmi&#039;s Cheat India trailer to be attached to Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s Zero

New Delhi: The trailer of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film 'Cheat India' is most likely to being attached to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' that hit the screen on Friday, i.e. December 21. 

Emraan is said to share a good bond with the 'Baadhshah' Khan as he is currently shooting for the superstar’s mega Netflix series 'Bard of Blood'.

As per Bollywoodlife.com, Red Chillies Entertainment agreed to attach the trailer of Emraan's 'Cheat India' with 'Zero' and to reciprocate the goodwill, the makers of 'Cheat India' agreed to attach the trailer of 'Badla' with their film when it releases on January 25, 2019.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, 'Badla' is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and is jointly produced by Shah Rukh-Gauri's Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. 

When we exclusive met Emraan Hashmi recently, he gave us three reasons why everyone must watch Cheat India. "The film is relevant for students and parents. It will entertain you, will make you think. It is something that will shock you too. Many people don't know about the issue. Within these two hours, we have shed light on all everything is eating up our system alive," he said.

The film marks the first productional venture of Emraan Hashmi 's home production along with Atul Kasbekar who has films like 'Hindi Medium', 'Neerja' and 'Tumhari Sullu'. 

'Cheat India' had landed in a controversy earlier after filmmaker-actor duo Dinesh Gautam and Imran Zahid claimed its storyline was copied from their movie titled 'Marksheet'.

Earlier, while announcing the project, Emraan said that the film will take a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system "which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts". "I am excited to be essaying a character which I believe will be a landmark one my filmography," he said.

