Cheat India

Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India undergoes title change two weeks ahead of release — Here's why

The makers brought the new title after facing a last-minute objection from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). 

Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: Just a week ahead of the release of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming flick 'Cheat India', the makers have changed the titled of the film by appending an extra 'why' to the original title. The film will now release as 'Cheat India'. 

As per Mumbai Mirror, the makers brought the new title after facing a last-minute objection from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The website quoted producer Tanuj Garg saying, "Yes, the Board had concerns about the previous title. We had an extensive conversation regarding the proposed change since the theatrical trailer and TV promos have already been certified with the original title We felt this would lead to dual communication with the audience but finally, in the interest of time, we mutually agreed on a title change."

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on the social media, tweeting, "#CheatIndia is now titled #WhyCheatIndia... Releases next Fri [18 Jan 2019]." 

Also starring Shreya Dhanwanthary, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on January 18, 2019. 

'Why Cheat India' exposes the underbelly of our education system and how much corruption and greed has taken over. 

The trailer of the film showed Emraan playing the role of a henchman, who strikes deals between the rich students and the needy, brainy ones, to fraudulently appear for others' at examinations.

Needless to say, the trailer generated great buzz and Emraan received great appreciation for his acting. 

Earlier, the makers had rescheduled the release date of the film in order to pave way for Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray'. The film was originally slated to release on January 25, 2019. Several reports claimed that Shiv Sena’s film wing members had asked other filmmakers to not release their films with 'Thackeray'.

'Why Cheat India' is helmed by 'Gulaab Gang' director Soumik Sen and features over 40 theatre actors, who were cast by the makers after extensive auditioning. This is the second flick from Hashmi’s production house- Emraan Hashmi Films. 

Cheat IndiaEmraan HashmiWhy Cheat IndiaTanuj GargCBFC Cheat IndiaCheat India title

