Entering uncharted territory with 'India's Most Wanted': Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is excited about espionage thriller "India's Most Wanted", which is based on real incidents, and the actor says he is foraying into an "uncharted territory" with the movie.

Photo Courtesy: File Photo

Mumbai: Arjun Kapoor is excited about espionage thriller "India's Most Wanted", which is based on real incidents, and the actor says he is foraying into an "uncharted territory" with the movie.

The 33-year-old actor, who is collaborating with Raj Kumar Gupta on the project, will be seen playing the role of an intelligence officer for the first time on celluloid.

"Raj sir was the first director to call me after the release of my first film 'Ishaqzaade', ever since then we've been wanting and waiting to collaborate. India's Most Wanted is a film about real people and real incidents, Raj sir has his hand firm on the pulse of this genre".

"As an actor I feel India's Most Wanted is something that is extremely unique as a film; it's a special and important story that needs to be told. Personally, I'm entering an uncharted territory with this genre, I am nervous and excited working on such an evocative and impactful film that every Indian needs to watch," Arjun said in a statement.

Gupta, who is also producing the film with Fox Star Studios, said the film is very close to his heart. 

"It's a script that I have been researching and writing for the past three years and I am eager to tell a story that needs to be told. I am glad to be working with the talented, sincere and hardworking Arjun Kapoor on this film and am also looking forward to my first collaboration with Fox Star Studios as the producing partner on this film," he said.

Rucha Pathak, Chief Creative Officer, Fox Star Studios, added, "At Fox Star Studios, we are excited when we spot a special script. When Raj Kumar first narrated the story to us, we knew we had found that special story. Our excitement doubled when Arjun Kapoor agreed to be a part of this wonderful project." 

The film, which began shooting recently, is slated for release on May 24, 2019.

