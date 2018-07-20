Entertainment recap: All important stories of the week

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
dhadak

A lot can happen in a week! From 'Dhadak' movie release to Katrina Kaif's 'Zero' look out, here is all that happened in the entertainment world this week

New Delhi: A lot can happen in a week! From 'Dhadak' movie release to Katrina Kaif's 'Zero' look out, here is all that happened in the entertainment world this week

Dhadak Movie Release

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made their Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak'. Janhvi is the elder daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Ishaan is actor Shahid Kapoor's half-brother. Dhadak' has been directed by Shashank Khaitan and is an official Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' starring newcomers Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. 'Sairat', helmed by Nagraj Manjule went on to become the biggest hit in the history of Marathi cinema by garnering over Rs 100 crores at the Box Office. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Apoorva Mehta the film is jointly presented by the banner and Zee Studios.

Fanney Khan New Song out

A brand new song from 'Fanney Khan' titled 'Achche Din' released on YouTube. The song had Anil Kapoor, playing a poor and humble taxi driver. The song has something about it which speaks to the soul. Sung by Amit Trivedi, this number won hearts the moment it was released.

Unused song from Sanju released

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' was one of the most-awaited releases of the year and it has rightfully delivered to the expectations that people had from it. The song 'Bhopu Baj Raha Hain' from the film was unveiled on YouTube and it is a full-on party track! It has Ranbir, Vicky and Karishma dancing and partying. Karishma essayed the role of Sanju's best friend, Kamli's (Vicky Kaushal) girlfriend. The song had not been used in 'Sanju'.

Kajal Raghwani's new Bhojpuri song 'Naihar Ke Palangiya' released

A brand new Bhojpuri song titled Naihar Ke Palangiya featuring Kajal Raghwani released this week. The song from the film Bhauji Pataniya also stars Akash Singh.The song showcases the sweet-and-sour equation between a woman and her husband on the night of their wedding day. 

Bhojpuri beauty Amrapali Dubey's 'Raate Diya Butake' song crossed 97 million views

One of Bhojpuri cinema's most popular songs 'Raate Diya Butake' featuring Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh garnered over 97 million views on YouTube. The song from the film Satya (directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh) is a special track which sees Amrapali making a cameo. The blockbuster film starred Akshara Singh as the leading lady.

Amitabh Bachchan's first ad with daughter Shweta Nanda released

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan left the internet emotional as he featured in a new ad for Kalyan Jewellers with his daughter Shweta Nanda. Senior Bachchan plays the role of an old man and Shweta plays his daughter. Even though the ad is for a jewellery brand, its story took everyone by surprise.

Veteran actress Rita Bhaduri passed away

Veteran Bollywood and television actress Rita Bhaduri breathed her last on the morning of July 17. She was suffering from a kidney ailment. Noted actor Shishir Sharma took to his Facebook account and broke the news.

First look of Katrina Kaif from Zero revealed

Bollywood's leggy lass Katrina Kaif celebrated her 35th birthday on July 16. To wish her on her special day, superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first look of Katrina Kaif from their upcoming project 'Zero'.

