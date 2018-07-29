Entertainment Recap: Here's a look at the top newsmakers of the week

New Delhi: A lot can happen in a week! Here are the top news-makers of this week from the entertainment world:

Priyanka Chopra rumoured to be engaged to Nick Jonas, walks out of 'Bharat'

This was perhaps the most startling news of the week. Actress Priyanka Chopra walked out of Bharat and the same was confirmed by the director on July 27, 2018, in a tweet. However, soon after this, reports regarding PeeCee's engagement started doing rounds. Rumour mills are still rife that PeeCee got engaged to Nick on her birthday, which was last week.

Janhvi and Ishaan on the Filmfare cover for the first time

Bollywood's latest on-screen sweethearts, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are riding high on the success of their debut film 'Dhadak'. The movie has received a thumbs up from the audience as well the critics. Janhvi and Ishaan also graced the cover of Filmfare magazine this week and the result was absolutely magical! 'Dhadak' producer Karan Johar took to Instagram to share the cover. This is the first time that Jahnvi and Ishaan have appeared on Filmfare cover.

Sanjay Dutt's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie release

Sanjay Dutt's 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' released on July 27 and received mixed reviews. The movie also stars Jimmy Shergill, Chitrangada and Mahi Gill. The movie is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

New song from Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' released

A brand new song titled 'Ghar Layenge Gold' from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Gold was unveiled. The song sung by Daler Mehndi is penned and composed Javed Akhtar and Sachin-Jigar respectively.

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Stree' trailer out

The trailer of upcoming horror-comedy 'Stree' was released and it became quite popular. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and with such an amazing trailer, the excitement for the film has reached new heights.

Salman Khan's first look from 'Bharat' revealed

The director of the film 'Bharat', Ali Abbas Zafar unvieled the first look of superstar Salman Khan in the film. A silhouette image of the superstar was released with a caption that read: “Ring of fire ..... & Bharat @BeingSalmanKhan . Eid 2019”.