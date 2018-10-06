हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manikarnika

Entertainment wrap: From LoveYatri release to Manikarnika teaser, here are newsmakers of the week

Take a look at the top newsmakers of the entertainment world this week

Entertainment wrap: From LoveYatri release to Manikarnika teaser, here are newsmakers of the week

Another week went by and quite a lot took place in the entertainment world. While Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika' teaser left us gasping for breath, Salman Khan's 'LoveYatri' received mixed reviews from the audience. 

Take a look at the top newsmakers of the entertainment world this week:

Salman Khan production 'LoveYatri' released

Salman Khan's latest production,  'LoveYatri' hit the screens this Friday and clashed with 'Andhadhun'. The film stars Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warrina Hussain in the lead roles. It marks the Bollywood debut of both actors and is directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

When Sidharth Malhotra talked about rumoured ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has always remained tight-lipped about his private life. After the release of 'Student of the Year', Sidharth and Alia were rumoured to be dating for a long time but none of them ever accepted or denied the rumour. Their break-up was equally hush.
In an interview with Filmfare, Sidharth was asked if he will always consider Alia to be his friend. To this, the actor replied, “Of course. We started our journey together, we have done two films. Varun, Alia and I have a deep connect. We've shared many emotions and experiences together. So the bond will always remain.”

Ayushmann Khurana starrer AndhaDhun released

Ayushmann Khurana starrer 'AndhaDhun hit the screens this Friday and was hailed by audience as well as critics. The thriller unfolds the story of a blind piano artist and showcases facades of his love story. However, life takes a sharp turn as he gets caught in the world of tragedies. 

When Bigg Boss 12 contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu parted ways

This week in the Bigg Boss 12 house saw a 'much in love' couple parting ways. During a task, Anup was seen to be distressed because Jasleen couldn’t sacrifice materialistic things for his sake. While he was upset, Romil and Surbhi were caught adding fuel to fire with their sarcastic comments on Anup - Jasleen’s differences. Anup then declared that his relationship with Jasleen has ended as she couldn't give up things for their sake.

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' teaser released

The makers unveiled the teaser of Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika and it created quite an impression. The film is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi and presents the story of her valour and courage. It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlmudi and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role of freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi

Tags:
ManikarnikaLoveyatriAndhadhunSalman KhanKangana Ranaut

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close