Entertainment Wrap: From Salman Khan's Selfish song to confirmation of Hera Pheri 3, here are the important things that happened this week

A lot can happen in a week. From the much-loved'Selfish' song to the confirmation of 'Hera Pheri 3', here are the most important events that took place in the entertainment world this week!

'Aa Jao Na' song released from 'Veere Di Wedding'

Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding is one of the most highly-awaited films. While we patiently await the release of the film, the song 'Aa Jao Na' from the movie released this week and it instantly touched our hearts.

Missed it? Check out the song right here:

Salman Khan's Selfish Song release

Salman Khan's 'Selfish' song from the highly-anticipated movie 'Race 3' released and became one of the most sought-after romantic numbers. As soon as the song was out, it gained massive attention and audience simply loved the romantic track. What made the song gain so much attention was that the lyrics have been penned down by Salman himself!

Watch the song right here:

Sanju New poster

The 'Saawariya' Jodi, Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are all set to play lovers in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju', a film based on the life of Sanjay Dutt.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani unveiled a brand new poster for the film this week.

Kajol's wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore

Bollywood's iconic actress Kajol was honoured in Singapore this week as her wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds unveiled. Accompanying the stellar actress was her beautiful daughter, Nysa.

Hera Pheri 3 confirmed

This news surely delighted us all! Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will soon be back with Hera Pheri 3 and we really can't wait for the film to go on floors!

Madhuri Dixit's Marathi Debut with 'Bucket List'

Bollywood's dancing diva, Madhuri Dixit's Marathi venture 'Bucket List' hit the theatres on May 25, 2018. This is the first time that Madhuri was in a Marathi film. 'Bucket List' also features talented actors like Sumeet Raghavan and Renuka Shahane

Parmanu release

John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran' released and left the audience mesmerised. The film showed excellent growth on the second day of its release.

'Parmanu' is based on the nuclear test conducted by Indian Army in Pokhran, Rajasthan in 1998. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyukta Shaikh Chawla, the film also features Boman Irani and Yogendra Tikku.