Sanju

Entertainment wrap: From Sanju Trailer to Veere Di Wedding release, here's all that happened this week

Here are the most important events that took place in the entertainment world this week!

A lot can happen in a week. From the much-appreciated 'Sanju' trailer to the release of 'Veere Di Wedding', here are the most important events that took place in the entertainment world this week!

Veere Di Wedding release

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' hit the screens on June 1 and sent cash registers ringing from day one! The movie collected over 10 Crores on day 1 and has received positive reviews from critics.

Sanju trailer release

One of the most-awaited films of the year, Sanju's trailer released this week and left us stunned. Not only does Ranbir Kapoor look like a carbon-copy of Dutt, the intense, as well as humerous moments of the trailer, made it trend at number one on YouTube.

Race 3's Allah Duhai Hai song release

Race 3's revamped version of Allah Duhai Hai released and the ensemble star cast looks drop dead gorgeous in the song. It has been sung by Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi and Sreerama Chandra. The lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed and Shloke Lal. The music is composed by JAM8 (Tushar Joshi).

Alia Bhatt's Raazi entered the 100Cr Club 

On May 28, at the start of the week, Alia Bhatt's Raazi entered the covered 100 Crore Club. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal and is based on the novel 'Calling Sehmat'. 'Raazi' has been given up a thumbs up by the audience as well as the critics and Alia's performance has been lauded by many.

Ranbir Kapoor confirmed dating Alia Bhatt

This was perhaps one of the most 'OMG' moments of the entire week! Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that he is dating Alia Bhatt by saying that it was 'too new' to talk about. In an interview with GQ India magazine June issue, Ranbir opened up on personal and professional life.

Harshvardhan Kapoor's Bhavesh Joshi release

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero clashed with Veere Di Wedding and released on June 1. The movie marks Harshvardhan Kapoor's second outing after 'Mirzya'. The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap. 

Aishwarya Rai's Fanne Khan release date out

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Fanne Khan' finally got its release date. The movie will be hitting the screens on August 3, 2018

'Fanne Khan' is helmed by Atul Manjrekar. It is produced jointly by T-Series and ROMP Pictures Productions. 

