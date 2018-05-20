Entertainment Wrap: From Veere Di Wedding New Poster to Race 3 trailer, here are the important things that happened this week

New Delhi: A lot can happen in a week. From the Royal wedding to the much-awaited Race 3 trailer, here are the most important events that took place in the entertainment world this week!

Missed something? You can thank us later.

When The Royal Wedding made us go 'Awww'

(Image Courtesy- PTI)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was one of the biggest events that took place this week. The couple got married on May 19, 2018 at Windsor Castle, England in presence of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and other royals. Markle walked down the aisle with Prince Charles and as soon as the bride stepped out from the car, she stunned the world! Here's wishing a blissful married life to the newly-wedded Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

When the much-awaited Race 3 Trailer and song Hiriye were released

Race 3 trailer was released on May 15 and garnered a huge number of views in less than 24 hours! The trailer topped the trending list on YouTube by garnering more than 17 million views in three days!

Well, with such anticipation, we can't wait to watch Race 3 in cinemas. The song 'Hiriye' from the movie was also released.

Missed the song and the trailer? Watch them right here:

When the new poster of Veere Di Wedding broke the internet, along with the song 'Veere'

Sonam A. Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania's Veere Di Wedding will hit the theatres on June 1. A new poster of the film broke the internet as soon as it was unveiled. The poster shows four women in beach-wear, looking utterly alluring.

Here's the much-talked-about poster:

The song 'Veere' was also unveiled this week and has become a favourite of many. Here's the song:

When 'Deadpool 2' swept Marvel fans off their feet!

A Marvel fan's paradise, Deadpool 2 released this week and witnessed massive collections. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh lent his voice for the Hindi version of the film and his dubbing attracted a lot of Bollywood buffs to the theatre as well. The movie received a positive response from audience and critics and managed to earn over INR 11 Crore at the Indian Box Office on day one!

When Ranbir admitted to having 'Boy Crush' on Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town ever since they appeared hand-in-hand in Sonam-Anand's reception. The two have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now but neither Ranbir nor Alia have commented on their relationship status. This week, however, the unimaginable happened! Ranbir admitted to having a 'Boy Crush' on Alia Bhatt!

According to Pinkvilla.com, Ranbir, who was in the capital recently, during a press conference was asked about the link-up rumour. He replied saying, "Well, I have a boy crush on her now.”

When Naagin 3 got a new leading lady

In the television world, the much-anticipated Naagin 3 got a new leading lady apart from Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani. The newest leading lady of the series is Qubool Hai fame actress Surbhi Jyoti. As per reports, she will be playing Shivanya, a role reprised by Mouni Roy in the first and the second seasons.

.