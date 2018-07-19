हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Esha Deol

Esha Deol unveils Bengali bride look from ‘Cakewalk'

The film is slated for release in October.

Esha Deol unveils Bengali bride look from ‘Cakewalk&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Kolkata: Actress Esha Deol Takhtani on Thursday unveiled her Bengali bride look from Ram Kamal Mukherjee's short film "Cakewalk" here. The actress is marking her comeback with the 22-minute film in which she plays the role of a chef.

"It took almost three hours for me to get the look right. Thanks to my director Ram Kamal who was very particular about every details," Esha said.

She has been styled by Kareen Punjwani for this look. The heavy gold embroidered Benarasi saree was sourced for just one shot in the film, whose poster has been designed by the city-based Ekta Bhattacharya. 

Of the poster, Mukherjee said: "It tells a lot about the film. I wanted a dichotomy that would create that characteristic rift. Esha is a gifted actor and she is natural. That's what makes her look so convincing as Shilpa Sen."

The ‘shanka' and ‘pola' (red and white bangles) that a Bengali woman wears as a sign of being a married woman, were ordered from Kalighat temple here, and the gold jewellery adorned by Esha was also designed by a store in Kolkata.

"Ram Kamal made me do almost the rituals for the shoot, and we were joking that I am forever stuck in a wedding ritual. Before Radhya (daughter) was born, we have a Sindhi ritual where the bride and groom take ‘pheras' again. And again I am in this bridal outfit for ‘Cakewalk', and now in ‘Ramayan' ballet also, I do Sita's swayamvar scene," quipped Esha, who is veteran actress Hema Malini's daughter and also a classical dancer.

"Cakewalk" is co-directed by Abhra Chakraborty and produced by Dinesh Gupta, Shailendra Kumar and Aritra Das under the banner of Assorted Motion Pictures and SS1 Entertainment.

The film, slated for release in October, marks the Bollywood debut of television actors Tarun Malhotra and Anindita Chatterjee.

Tags:
Esha Deolcakewalkcakewalk filmHema MaliniBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close