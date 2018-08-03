हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fanney Khan movie tweet review: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor all set to spill magic

This is the first time that Rajkummar and Aish have been paired on-screen

New Delhi:  One of the biggest releases of the year, 'Fanney Khan' has hit the theatres today. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie is helmed by Atul Manjrekar and is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous! The film also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand and Anaitha Nair in pivotal parts.

Among the people who grabbed the first day, first show ticket is Ankita Chakravarti of Zeenews.com. 

She is all set to give a live tweet review of the film.

Check out her tweets right here:

This is the first time that Rajkummar and Aish have been paired on-screen while Anil and Aishwarya have previously worked together in hit films such as 'Taal' and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai'.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, Fanney Khan is jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's ROMPL Production and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Anaitha Nair and Pihu Sand in supporting roles.

