Fanney Khan

Fanney Khan new poster alert! Check inside

It is scheduled to hit the screens on August 3, 2018.

Fanney Khan new poster alert! Check inside

New Delhi: One of the most talked about films this year, 'Fanney Khan' has an interesting ensemble starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The makers have unveiled a new poster and we must say it's intriguing.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared the poster on Twitter. It features all the lead characters in it.

'Fanney Khan' is directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. This is the first time that Rajkummar and Ash have been paired on-screen while Anil and Aishwarya have previously worked together in hit films such as 'Taal' and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai'.

Ash will be seen playing a rockstar in the film. She super gorgeous in her pop star costumes which are blingy and all things shiny. The track 'Mohabbat' which was unveiled recently showed the actress performing on stage. And she certainly channelled her inner Madonna for it. It has been sung by the very talented Sunidhi Chauhan and the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The film is an official remake of the Belgian film Everybody's Famous! It also stars Divya Dutta, Karan Singh Chhabra, Pihu Sand and Anaitha Nair in pivotal parts.

It is scheduled to hit the screens on August 3, 2018.

 

