Farah Khan has an interesting solution to tackle with people who are slamming Bollywood
New Delhi: Bollywood star Farah Khan has time and again flaunted her love for Indian cinema. Be it her social media posts or on-screen contributions, the 52-year-old choreographer has always praised Hindi movie.
Recently, the 'Om Shanti Om' director proposed an interesting way to tackle with people who are deriding Hindi movies.
"This will be a constant factor... These people should be made to watch French or Polish cinema. Their punishment should be that they should be made to watch boring films for their whole life," Farah told IANS over phone.
LOL! Now, that is something we didn’t expect.
On the professional front, she can be seen on television judging singing reality show 'Indian Idol' along with vocalist Sonu Nigam and music director Anu Malik.
