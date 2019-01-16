Farhan Akhtar to play boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports-drama Toofan

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who collaborated with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for blockbuster 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' almost six years ago, is all set to reunite with him for a project. As per reports, the duo are teaming up again for a sports drama, titled 'Toofan'.

Farhan will not only act in the film but also back it with Ritesh Sidhwani.

A source close to the development revealed to Bollywoodlife that unlike 'Bhaaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Toofan' would not be a biopic. It will be a fictional story scripted by Anjum Rajabali.

Divulging further details about it, the source added that Farhan fell in love with it as soon as he heard it. He is keen to work with Rakeysh again and will begin training extensively in boxing. On the other hand, Rakeysh has already started the preparation.

The film is expected to roll this year.

Earlier today, Farhan took to Twitter to announce his collaboration with Rakeysh and tweeted, "Thrilled to share that 6 years after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, @RakeyshOmMehra and I are reuniting to create #Toofan .. a heartfelt story of a boxer."

Thrilled to share that 6 years after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, @RakeyshOmMehra and I are reuniting to create #Toofan .. a heartfelt story of a boxer. Hope for your best wishes as we embark on this new journey. Love@ritesh_sid @excelmovies @ROMPPictures pic.twitter.com/wvWvWIvNj9 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 16, 2019

Farhan, at present, is busy with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' for which he is reuniting with 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star Priyanka Chopra. The film also features 'Dangal' girl Zaira Wasim in key role.

On the personal front, Farhan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Shibani Dandekar. As per the buzz, Farhan and Shibani are planning to get wed in the month of April. The two are believed to have exchanged rings already and are currently looking out for the 'perfect' wedding destination.

