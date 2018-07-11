हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar to reunite with Priyanka Chopra for Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink'

The film has been written by Bose and the dialogues has been penned by writer Juhi Chaturvedi. 

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar is all set to reunite with Priyanka Chopra for Shonali Bose's next "The Sky is Pink". This will be the second instance of Farhan and Priyanka sharing screen space. The two actor were seen together in Zoya Akhtar's 2015 directorial "Dil Dhadakne Do". 

Before "Dil Dhadakne Do", Priyanka collaborated with Farhan on films such as "Don" and "Don 2", which the actor directed and produced via his banner Excel Entertainment, said a statement.

Priyanka had recently shared a photo on Instagram with a caption "And it begins #prep #hindimovie". 

Bose earlier directed films such as "Margarita with a Straw" and "Amu". 

Priyanka, meanwhile, will be next seen in Salman Khan's "Bharat", which bows out on Eid next year.

 

