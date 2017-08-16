Farhan Akhtar wants 'Lucknow Central' screening at Pune's Yerwada Jail

Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar says he would love to show his upcoming film "Lucknow Central" to the inmates of Pune's Yerwada Central Jail if they get permission from the authorities.

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film is inspired by the true story of convicts of Lucknow Central Jail, who start a band.

Farhan, who plays the role of one of the prisoners in the film, celebrated Independence Day yesterday at the Yerwada Jail along with the team of "Lucknow Central" and also released the film's first song "Teen kabootar".

Asked if there are plans to screen the movie for the inmates, he told reporters, "We would love to show 'Lucknow Central' to them. We will talk with the jail authorities and try to get it arranged."

Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Bhushan Kumar Upadhyaya, who was also present at the event, said they will surely try to arrange a screening for the inmates.

At the event, which saw the presence of nearly 3,000 inmates of the jail and several police officers, Farhan was joined by his co-stars Diana Penty, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Inaamulhaq and Rajesh Sharma.

The celebrations kicked off with an inmate crooning "Chahunga mai tujhe sanjh sawere" followed by a performance by two police constables.

Farhan also jammed live and performed two of his songs - "Atrangi yaari" from "Wazir" and "Meere karwaan" from "Lucknow Central".

Later, the actor-director and music composer Rochak Kohli performed a jugalbandi' with an inmate and police constables and they sang "Rock On".

"Lucknow Central" is scheduled to release on September 15.