Father-son bond backbone of Rukh: Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai: Actor Manoj Bajpayee, whose next big screen outing is Rukh, says the relationship between a father and his son is the backbone of the movie.

Manoj also held a special screening of the film, which is presented by Eros International and Drishyam Films, and directed by Atanu Mukherjee, read a statement.

Mukherjee has also written the film besides directing it.

"This film is close to me because I love the manner in which Atanu has woven the scenes and narrated the story. It has intrigue, suspense and to top it all there is a father and son relationship which is the backbone of the film. The way in which Atanu has depicted the father and son relationship makes the film all the more remarkable," said Manoj.

Rukh is the story of Dhruv (Adarsh Gourav), an 18-year-old boy, who is away from home in a boarding school and ignorant about the ongoing crisis in his family.

His life takes an unexpected turn as he gets the news of his father`s death in a car accident. As he copes with the tragedy, many hidden truths begin to unravel.

The film is scheduled to release on October 27.

The screening, held at Sunny Super Sound here, was attended by producer Manish Mundra and actors Adarsh Gourav, Smita Tambe and Kumud Mishra who play pivotal parts in the film.

Also present at the screening were actor-producer Sanjay Suri and Newton director Amit Masurkar.

