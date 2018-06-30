हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh steps out for a cup of coffee with 'Dangal' co-star – Check photos

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was spotted with her 'Dangal' co-star Aparshakti Khurrana at a popular eatery joint in Bandra. As per a report, the young actors had met to catch a cup of coffee together. 

Check out their photos here: 

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

It is to be noted that Fatima gained popularity for the role of the wrestler Babita Phogat she played in her debut movie 'Dangal'. The film had featured superstar Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Aparshakti and Sakshi Tanwar. 

Produced on a budget of Rs 70 crore, 'Dangal' was a record-breaking commercial success becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever and the fifth highest grossing non-English film ever. 

Meanwhile, Fatima is all set to star opposite Aamir once again in 'Thugs of Hindostan'. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan, Ronit Roy and Shashank Arora in pivotal roles. The film is a fictional story set between 1790-1805 and revolves around a thug and his gang who poses a serious challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 19th century. 

Fatima Sana ShaikhDangalThugs of HindostanAamir khanAparshakti KhurranaFatima Aparshakti KhurranaBandra BollywoodBollywood

