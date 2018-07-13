हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Fault In Our Stars' Hindi remake 'Kizie Aur Manny' stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi—Pic alert

New Delhi: Hollywood's much appreciated 'Fault In Our Stars' romantic drama is getting a Hindi adaptation. The film has been titled 'Kizie Aur Manny' and stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Sanjana Sanghi will be making her Bollywood debut with this venture.

Famous casting director Mukesh Chhabra is making his directorial debut with 'Kizie Aur Manny'. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest picture starring the lead pair with the director.

The shoot of the film has commenced in Jamshedpur today and the makers have also unveiled the first look poster of the same. The music of the film will be composed by maestro AR Rahman and the film will hit the screens next year.

'Fault In Our Stars', the romantic tragedy, directed by Josh Boone is based on the novel of the same name by John Green.

The film stars Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in lead roles. Woodley plays Hazel Grace Lancaster, a sixteen-year-old cancer patient who is forced by her parents to attend a support group, where she meets and subsequently falls in love with Augustus Waters, another cancer patient, played by Elgort.

'Kizie Aur Manny' will be produced and presented by Fox Star Studios.

