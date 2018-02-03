Filmmaking is team work: Bhushan Kumar

New Delhi: Film producer Bhushan Kumar, who is awaiting the release of production ventures like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Hate Story 4, says filmmaking is all about many people coming together for a common goal.

Films like Aiyaary, PadMan and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety shifted the release date to make way for Padmaavat.

Asked about the trend, Bhushan told IANS: "Perhaps this question is being asked because of the delay in the release date of 'Padmaavat', which you will agree was unfortunate. Most producers announce release dates with a good amount of planning. When a producer announces his film's date of release, it is announced keeping in mind the best interest of his/her film."

The T-Series honcho does not think that any producer wants to cause inconvenience to another film.

"Filmmaking is team work and there are so many people who come together for a common goal. It involves human beings and sometimes there are unforeseen circumstances which are beyond anyone's control," he added.

The filmmaker says that only a few films get to release on the given dates.

"We know that there are fair amount of films that release as per their scheduled release dates. For instance for last several years, Salman Khan's film have been releasing on Eid. Unfortunately, there are only 52 Fridays in a year and the number of films being produced has grown manifold. So some amount of tussle is always going to be there," he added.