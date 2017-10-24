Firangi trailer: Kapil Sharma 'acts' and no, we are not kidding—Watch

New Delhi: Popular comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma is back with his next big screen venture Firangi—the trailer of which has been unveiled. From the looks of it, we can tell that Kapil has walked on a different path this time.

The actor in him has overshadowed the comedian we know. The story runs in a flashback where Britishers rule India and Kapil an interesting role of a man called Mangu in the film.

Watch trailer:

Firangi has been helmed by Rajiev Dhingra and stars Ishita Dutta in the lead opposite Kapil. Monica Gill also plays an important role in the venture. Firangi is set to hit the screens on November 24, 2017.