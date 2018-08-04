Friendship Day 2018: Top Bollywood films to watch with your friends on this day

' Friends show their love in times of trouble, not in happiness.' - Euripides

The day when the world celebrates this beautiful bond of 'Friendship' is around the corner and nothing could be better than grabbing some popcorn, chilling on the couch, and watching some of the best movies on Friendship with your precious friends.

So this Friendship's Day, invite your buddies over and get ready to experience an influx of emotions as you relive some of the best memories with these Best Hindi Films on Friendship!

Kai Po Che (2013)

Have you ever had a friend from a different religious background? And has it ever had an effect on your friendship?

This movie is all about what happens to friendship when politics and religion gets in the way. It tells the story of three friends who are separated by communal forces.

The heart- wrenching tale of sacrifice, regret and realisation is a must watch.

The movie is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life and is directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh are three main protagonists with Amrita Puri as the female lead.

Fukrey (2013)

Life is fun when you're in school. But soon, the inevitable happens and you pass standard 12 and that's when the rat race to get into a good college begins. With soaring high cut- offs and ridiculously low marks, watch the hilarious struggle of 'Hunny', 'Choocha' and 'Lali' to make it to their dream college with the help of a friend named 'Zafar' (a musician).

'A Friend in need, is a friend indeed' is the mantra of this comedy film.

Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced under the Excel Entertainment banner, the movie stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand in pivotal roles

3 Idiots (2009)

Have you ever met a friend after a long time and noticed how much life has changed since then? This movie shows that no matter how long has it been since you've spoken, or no matter how far you live from a friend, the bonding stays the same. Even if you see them after years, you would still be talking as if all these years, you were side by side. Such friends are the true gems and you must feel lucky to have them! So if you feel a little emotional, and want to give that long- lost friend a call after watching this movie, go for it! Chances are they might be missing you too!

The movie is co-written, edited, and directed by Rajkumar Hirani with Vidhu Vinod Chopra as the producer. It stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Omi Vaidya, Parikshit Sahni, and Boman Irani. It tells the story of three friends, studying in an engineering college after one of them has disappeared. When there is news of that one, long lost friend, the other two embark on a journey to find him.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

There are some friends who mean so much to us that we say we would do anything for them. But could you, put your life at stake for Friendship?

The movie is produced and directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, and features Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni and British actress Alice Patten in the main roles.

Rang De Basanti is a movie which tells the story of a group of friends who raise their voice against injustice for the sake of their friend. The team puts their life at stake and fights bravely against the system. It is a group's fight for freedom all over again- in the contemporary times.

Koi Mil Gaya (2003)

The bond of Friendship isn't restricted to mere human beings, we are friends with our pets, and some of us, treat inanimate objects such as a teddy bear like a friend. But intergalactic friendship is an entirely different and interesting concept. The movie tells the tale of friendship between Rohit and Jadoo (an alien). Rohit protects his alien friend from authorities who want to abduct him and take advantage. The story of how a friend can act as a hero, and a protector when the time comes, 'Koi Mil Gaya' can be dedicated to that friend who has acted like your bodyguard at times.

There are lots of other films that celebrate friendship, we have selected the best five for you, do give others a try as well.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

We can never get tired of this epic movie which tells the tale of Bunny and Naina. Along with their heartwarming love story is the story of how four friends unite after a gap of 8 years.

So are you ready to plan a movie date with friends?