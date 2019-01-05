'FryDay' is a one of a kind movie: Govinda

Mumbai: Actor Govinda says he wanted to make a laugh riot with "FryDay", and think he succeeded in doing so.

"`FryDay` is a one-of-a-kind movie that was made with the sole intention to be a public entertainer. We wanted to make something that would be nothing less than a laugh riot and I think we succeeded in doing so," Govinda said in a statement.

"With the television premiere, we will now see the movie reach out to the masses and hope it truly entertains the audience," he added.

Also starring Varun Sharma, "FryDay" is about one day in the life of a salesman. That day is Friday. He has a deadline to sell his product. It shows how the Friday gets fried and becomes `fryday`. The film will find its way on the small screen on January 6 on &pictures.

Varun added: "Working with Govinda was truly an experience that I will cherish, especially because he is a legend and one of the few actors that owns this genre. It was quite a challenge to keep up with his impeccable comic timing, but I learnt a lot.

"I was sharing screen space with veteran actors like Govinda and Sanjay Mishra and hence I had to put in double the effort to not only match their levels but also leave a mark."