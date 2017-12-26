Fukrey Returns collections: Powerful act makes it a superhit at Box Office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's 'Fukrey Returns' has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The successful run continues as the film is still rock steady in many places.

It tickled the funny bones of the viewers making way for many to line-up at the ticket counter. Positive word of mouth publicity has surely helped this one rake in huge money.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures at the box office.

#FukreyReturns crosses ₹ 75 cr mark... [Week 3] Fri 40 lakhs, Sat 62 lakhs, Sun 79 lakhs, Mon 71 lakhs. Total: ₹ 76.33 cr. Biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 50.55 cr

Week 2: ₹ 23.26 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 2.52 cr

Total: ₹ 76.33 cr

India biz. SUPER-HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2017

The venture is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. It also happens to be the sequel to 2013 runaway film 'Fukrey'. The gang of four friends Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh. Richa Chadha plays the character of Bholi Punjaban in the film and the audience has showered love on this laugh riot.

Films like 'Fukrey Returns' getting a green signal at the Box Office show content is actually the king.