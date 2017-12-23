Fukrey Returns: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial enters the 100 Crore club worldwide

New Delhi: Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh starrer Fukrey Returns has received an overwhelming response at the box office. The latest collections figures of the movie are out and the movie has now entered the 100 Crore club worldwide.

Pinkvilla reports that the movie has garnered INR 101.78 worldwide with the domestic market collections going up to Rs. 93.02 Crores!

Fukrey Returns is the sequel to the 2013 super-hit Fukrey and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The movie was a laughter riot with the return of ChooCha, Hunny, Lali and Zafar trying to make ends meet after they find themselves in chaos.

Fukrey Returns released on December 8, 2017 and college crowd thronged the theaters on Day 1.