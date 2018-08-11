हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'Genius' is thrilling roller-coaster ride: Utkarsh Sharma

It also features Ishita Chauhan, Ayesha Takia and Mithun Chakraborty.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of his debut Hindi film "Genius" has said that it will be a thrilling roller-coaster ride for the audience.

Utkarsh, is director Anil Sharma's son. He was the child actor in Sharma's 2001 hit "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha" that starred Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel. 

"Genius - Dil Ki Ladaai Dimag Se" marks Utkarsh's debut as a male lead. He was interacting with the media to promote his film on Friday here.

Talking about the story, Utkarsh said: "It's exciting and completely entertaining. It has action, drama, romance, thrill and suspense. It is about an unique clash between two geniuses -- one played by Nawazuddin (Siddhiqui) sir and the other by me."

"There are lots of twists and turns in the film. There is mind game."

Talking about his character, Utkarsh said: "He is an orphan from Mathura and Vrindavan area in Uttar Pradesh, who is brought up by priests. He has a photogenic memory and high IQ. He is into Bhagavad Gita and science so has his own unique philosophy.

"He wants to make the world a better place. He goes to IIT and finds his love. He is hired by Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and his life takes a turn."

Utkarsh does not want to limit himself to any genre. "I want to play different kind of roles. I want to do content-driven films that will entertain the audience."

Directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Anil Sharma Productions and Soham Rockstar Entertainment the film is slated to release on August 24.

 

