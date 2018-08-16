हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Gold and Satyameva Jayate earn big at the Box office; Akshay Kumar and John Abraham record their highest day 1 collections

Looks like releasing the film on a big holiday paid off.

Gold and Satyameva Jayate earn big at the Box office; Akshay Kumar and John Abraham record their highest day 1 collections

New Delhi: India celebrated its 72nd Independence day on August 15, 2018. Patriotic vibes could be felt all across the nation and owing to the national holiday, people spent quality time with their family and friends. On the occasion of Independence Day, Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' and John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayata' hit the screens. Both films have done remarkable business at the box office and both Akshay and John have recorded their highest day one collections! Well, looks like releasing the film on a big holiday paid off.

Noted film critic and Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news. He wrote, “The BIG HOLIDAY [#IndependenceDay] results in BIG NUMBERS at the BO... Both, #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate have TERRIFIC Day 1... Both, Akshay and John record their HIGHEST *Day 1* biz... The *combined* total is approx ₹ 45 cr [+/-], which is HUMONGOUS... Yesss, BO is on..”

Well, 45 crore is a pretty high number when it comes to day one collections!

'Gold' is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It marks the Bollywood debut of television's popular face, Mouni Roy.

On the other hand, 'Satyamev Jayate' is a thriller drama which has been directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani respectively. The movie also features Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles. 

