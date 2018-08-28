हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

Gold Box Office collections: Akshay Kumar starrer enters Rs 100 cr club

'Gold' clashed with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' at the Box Office. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Reema Kagti's latest outing 'Gold' has hit the right chord with the viewers. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead and it marks the debut of popular television actress Mouni Roy and she has been paired opposite the superstar.

Akki's last few films have also raked in the moolah at the Box Office, earning him the title of one of the most bankable stars in the movie business. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: "#Gold crosses ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 13... [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.45 cr. Total: ₹ 100.45 cr. India biz... Akshay Kumar’s ninth film in ₹ 100 cr Club."

'Gold' clashed with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' at the Box Office. Both the films released on August 15, 2018, and have fared well.

It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. It captures the 'golden era' of Indian hockey through the central character of the film Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. Akshay plays Tapan Das in 'Gold'.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.

 

