Gold Box Office collections: Akshay Kumar starrer inching closer to Rs 100 cr

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is known for his impeccable comic timing and acting prowess. His last few films have also raked in the moolah at the Box Office, earning him the title of one of the most bankable stars in the movie business.

Akki 's recent release 'Gold' has hit the right chord amongst the audiences. The film also marks the debut of popular television actress Mouni Roy and she has been paired opposite the superstar.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote:

#Gold registered a steep decline in Weekend 2... Will cross ₹ 100 cr mark, but, business-wise, one definitely expected bigger numbers, especially after a terrific Day 1 [#IndependenceDay: ₹ 25.25 cr]… [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 99 cr. India biz.

#Gold biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 89.30 cr [prolonged Week 1; 9 days; released on Wed]

Weekend 2: ₹ 9.70 cr

Total: ₹ 99 cr

India biz.

'Gold' clashed with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' at the Box Office. Both the films released on August 15, 2018, and have fared well.

It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. It captures the 'golden era' of Indian hockey through the central character of the film Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. Akshay plays Tapan Das in 'Gold'.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.