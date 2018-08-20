हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold

Gold Box Office collections: Akshay Kumar starrer picks up pace during weekend

It is set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics.

Gold Box Office collections: Akshay Kumar starrer picks up pace during weekend
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood Khiladi, Akshay Kumar just witnessed yet another success with 'Gold'. The film by Reema Kagti has Akki in the lead role of Tapan Das. It also marks the debut of popular television actress Mouni Roy, who plays his on-screen wife Monobina.

Gold, a sports drama clashed with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' at the Box Office. Both the films released on August 15, 2018, and have fared well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#Gold has an EXCELLENT *extended* opening weekend... Took a dip on Day 2, but gradually picked up from Day 3 to Day 5... All eyes on Mon-Thu biz... Wed 25.25 cr, Thu 8.10 cr, Fri 10.10 cr, Sat 12.30 cr, Sun 15.55 cr. Total: ₹ 71.30 cr. India biz.”

The film is slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2018. 'Gold' is a historical sports drama. It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. It captures the 'golden era' of Indian hockey through the central character of the film Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. Akshay plays Tapan Das in 'Gold'.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.

 

Tags:
Goldgold collectionsgold box office collectionsAkshay KumarMouni RoyBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close