Gold Box Office collections: Akshay Kumar's impressive act packs a punch

New Delhi: B-Town's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar has delivered yet another entertainer with 'Gold'. The sports drama directed by Reema Kagti has hit it off well at the Box Office and the got rave reviews as well. The film also marks the debut of popular television actress Mouni Roy. She has been paired opposite Akki in the movie.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#Gold packs a STRONG TOTAL in its *prolonged* Week 1... Biz got a boost on #IndependenceDay [Day 1] and #Eid [Day 8] holidays, besides Sat and Sun… Plexes performed well, while mass circuits/single screens were decent/strictly okay...”

“Weekend 2 is utmost crucial for #Gold... #Gold [Week 1] Wed 25.25 cr, Thu 8.10 cr, Fri 10.10 cr, Sat 12.30 cr, Sun 15.55 cr, Mon 4 cr, Tue 4.60 cr, Wed 6.10 cr, Thu 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 89.30 cr. India biz.”

'Gold' clashed with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' at the Box Office. Both the films released on August 15, 2018, and have fared well.

'Gold' is a historical sports drama. It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. It captures the 'golden era' of Indian hockey through the central character of the film Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. Akshay plays Tapan Das in 'Gold'.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.