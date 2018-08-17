Gold Day 2 collections: Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy starrer slows down at Box Office

New Delhi: Filmmaker Reema Kagti's latest outing 'Gold', a sports drama featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead got a thunderous opening at the Box Office. The film also marks the debut of popular television actress Mouni Roy. She has been paired opposite Akki in the movie.

'Gold' clashed with John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate' at the Box Office. Both the films released on August 15, 2018, and have fared well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#Gold witnessed a decline on Thu... Biz should gain momentum from today onwards... Plexes hold the key... Wed 25.25 cr, Thu 8 cr. Total: ₹ 33.25 cr. India biz.”

It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner. It captures the 'golden era' of Indian hockey through the central character of the film Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. Akshay plays Tapan Das in 'Gold'.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.

