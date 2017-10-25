Golmaal Again: Ajay Devgn starrer roars at the Box Office; mints Rs 150 crores worldwide

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, the latest and fourth instalment of the Golmaal franchise has had a smashing start at the Box Office. The Diwali release, which also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi and Prakash Raj, has minted over Rs 150 crores int he first four days since its release on October 20.

The comedy flick has garnered Rs 156 crore at the worldwide box office in the first four days of its release, the makers said.

Director Rohit Shetty said: “I am overjoyed that Golmaal Again has broken records along with spreading happiness, cheer and smiles during this Diwali. I am thankful to the audience for the success and the love they have shown to the Golmaal series.”

Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment, said: "We are delighted with the response Golmaal Again has received. We look forward to many more milestones with this franchise, and from other projects that we are presently working on with Rohit to entertain global audiences."

Golmaal Again also features Parineeti Chopra and Tabu. The two actresses joined the cast of the mad Golmaal team for the first time with this instalment.

Ajay, Tusshar and Warsi have been constants while the rest of the cast has seen some changes. The first three instalments were massive hits and the fourth one has all the ingredients of the masala entertainer to outdo the previous editions.

The film, which has been loved by family audiences, is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty banner.

(With IANS inputs)