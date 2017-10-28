Golmaal Again becomes second top grosser of 2017 after Baahubali 2

New Delhi: Rohit Shetty must be a happy man these days, and why not so after all his latest release Golmaal Again not only tickled the funny bones of the viewers but also turned out to be one of the top grosser this year.

Golmaal Again is inching closer to cross the Rs 150 crore mark in domestic markets. The film has globally crossed Rs 200 crore mark reportedly.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. It is one of the top there grosser with Baahubali 2 (Hindi) ruling the roost followed by Golmaal Again and Judwaa 2 taking the third spot.

#GolmaalAgain is UNSTOPPABLE... Will cross ₹ 150 cr mark today [Sat]... [Week 2] Fri 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 143.33 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2017

Top 3 HIGHEST GROSSERS - 2017:

1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version]

2 #GolmaalAgain

3 #Judwaa2

Note: Hindi films... India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2017

#GolmaalAgain - OVERSEAS - Total till Friday, 27 October 2017: $ 4.9 million [₹ 31.86 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2017

The film is a fourth part of the superhit Golmaal franchise which has always managed to make viewers go bonkers. The mass entertainer boasts of an ensemble star cast with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal parts.

Also, veteran comedian Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee and Prakash Raj play interesting parts in the horror comedy-drama. The film released during Diwali time and encashed on the festivity.

The ghost comedy managed to tickle the funny bones of viewers and the gold run continues. Once again Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's collaboration has turned gold at the Box Office and proved why this jodi is most wanted.

Next, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Raid while Parineeti Chopra has been roped in for the sequel of Namastey London, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Takadum reportedly.