Golmaal Again collections: Ajay Devgn starrer continues strong run at Box Office

New Delhi: The Golmaal franchise has been associated with comedy ever since the first movie Golmaal: Fun Unlimited came out in the year 2006.

The fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise, Golmaal Again hit the theaters on October 20, 2017 and the audience flooded the theaters in massive numbers. The movie is much loved by the audience and has even become the second highest grosser of 2017, right after the epic Baahubali: The Conclusion.

With such impressive results, the movie continued its strong run at the box office on day 9 as well. The movie collected a whopping 10.61 Crores on October 28 which makes its total to be Rs. 153.94 Crores!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections of the film.

Here is his Twitter post:

#GolmaalAgain is in no mood to slow down... Is a RAGE at the BO... [Week 2] Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 10.61 cr. Total: ₹ 153.94 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 29, 2017

We couldn't agree more with Taran Adarsh. The movie is indeed in no mood to slow down!

Golmaal Again is helmed by Rohit Shetty who said that he took so long to roll out the film as he didn't want to cheat the audience. He told the media-

"We were waiting for the right story. We didn't want to cheat the audience with a bad story under the Golmaal brand. So we worked hard to crack this story and when it finally happened, we made the film."

Rohit has indeed kept his word and the audiences' love for the film is evident in the box office collections.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal parts.